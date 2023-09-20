Video
John Buchanan arrives in India to guide young children

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61
BIPIN DANI

Australia's former cricket coach John Buchanan is in India. The 70-year-old Buchannan, who is considered to be the successful coach and under whom the Australian team won the World Cup twice, will guide the young kids in various six cities of India.
 
Under the roof of Ready Steady Go Kids (RSGK), he guided the kids (1.5 to 7 years program) in Mumbai on Monday, before heading to Hyderabad (Sept. 19), Bangalore (Sept. 20), New Delhi (Sept. 21), Chandigarh and Jaipur (Sept.22).
 
Speaking exclusively, he said, "RSGK is an Australian program for young children designed scientifically by paediatric occupational therapists. It is very successful in Australia and other countries around the world".

"My grandchildren have participated in the program and I thought it was so good that I along with business partners bought the Indian Master Franchise. We have partnered with a very good business in Mumbai The Sports Gurukul to bring this program to all of India".

"The program provides basic movement fundamentals for young children using 13 sports to activate the movement. It is one of the best programs I have seen around the world. There are huge physical, social, emotional, psychological benefits for young children who become involved. Also the lifelong health benefits and disciplines are undeniable", he signed off.



