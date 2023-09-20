Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 September, 2023, 3:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Asian Games Mens Football

Boys begin mission with a defeat

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh began the men's Football event in the Asian Games 2023 with a 0-1 defeat to neighbouring Myanmar in China's Zhejiang provincial capital city Hangzhou on Tuesday. It was also the first match of any event in the games for Bangladesh.
 
The boys in red and green outfits lost the match due to an own goal. It was a match from which all the fans expected a point or three. But the male booters failed to do so, even after the opponent became a ten-man unit at a stage.

The boys had quite a few chances to go ahead in the first half. The second half also presented some opportunities but none could be utilised mostly due to mistakes, and misunderstandings. The opponent custodian was a good obstacle for the Bangladesh boys as well.

In the 67th minute, while trying to clear the ball, Bangladesh defender Murad Hasan mistakenly sent the ball into their own post.

The Burmese fell one man short in the 75th minute as one of their defenders saw a red card. Still, with a full-team advantage, Bangladesh could not score in the remaining 15 minutes and level the margin.

It would be a good start for the team if they had won the match or at least played a tie. It is time they said, 'What's past is past' and did their very best to do well in the next match.
Bangladesh will play its next match against India on Thursday.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Several striking Spain players arrive for national team camp
Bangladesh U-19 football team reaches Nepal safely
History makers Morocco to begin World Cup qualifying against Eritrea
Bangabandhu and Bangmata Gold Cup primary school football tournament begins in Panchagarh
Mongolia cricketers out for 15 to start Asian Games action
Nasir with seven others charged for corruption
John Buchanan arrives in India to guide young children
Boys begin mission with a defeat


Latest News
SAFF U-19 Championship: Bangladesh Football team reaches Kathmandu
Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit
PM seeks global support for community health care in developing countries
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle
105 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BCL leaders beaten up: Probe body gets 3 more days to submit report
Media resorts to self-censorship because of govt: Fakhrul
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Karabakh
Dr Yunus sued in Rangpur
Most Read News
Best teacher of Dashmina
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Sheikh Hasina: An ardent global leader with life full of hurdles
Technical education is key to industrial development
Now AL announces 8-day programme
Uzra Zeya reiterates USA’s desire to see free, fair election in Bangladesh
Digital technology to face challenges in our agriculture
Mushtaque gets bail on surrender
NID services to remain off till 2pm on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft