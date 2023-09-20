Boys begin mission with a defeat







The boys in red and green outfits lost the match due to an own goal. It was a match from which all the fans expected a point or three. But the male booters failed to do so, even after the opponent became a ten-man unit at a stage.



The boys had quite a few chances to go ahead in the first half. The second half also presented some opportunities but none could be utilised mostly due to mistakes, and misunderstandings. The opponent custodian was a good obstacle for the Bangladesh boys as well.

In the 67th minute, while trying to clear the ball, Bangladesh defender Murad Hasan mistakenly sent the ball into their own post.



The Burmese fell one man short in the 75th minute as one of their defenders saw a red card. Still, with a full-team advantage, Bangladesh could not score in the remaining 15 minutes and level the margin.



It would be a good start for the team if they had won the match or at least played a tie. It is time they said, 'What's past is past' and did their very best to do well in the next match.

Bangladesh will play its next match against India on Thursday.



