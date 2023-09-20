

Nick Pothas to coach Tigers during NZ series



Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha didn't arrive in Dhaka with the team from Sri Lanka after the Asia Cup, who went to Australia and was expected to join with the team before the home series. But the BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Yunus informed that Hathurusingha is going to miss first two of the three-match series as his wife has a major surgery. Assistant Head Coach Nick Pothas will coach the Tigers in those matches.



"Hathurusingha will not remain available for the first two matches since his wife will go under knife for a major surgery," Yunus told journalists on Tuesday. "He is expected to come on September 25 and will join with the team on September 26. Assistant Coach Nick Pothas will be acting head Coach in absence of Hathurusingha".

Based on facebook status, Bangladesh young speedster Tanzim Sakib was alleged for his hatred speech against women. But the pacer claimed that he is not a misogynist and if his statement hurts anybody, he is sorry for that.



In this regard Yunus said, "Cricket Ops on behalf of Cricket Board discussed with Tanzim Sakib on the issue. Media committee also communicated with him. We asked him about his facebook post and he clarified that he didn't post such thing to hurt anyone. But still if it hurts anyone, he is sorry for that".



"He strongly claimed that he is not a misogynist and said 'my mother is a woman. So, how can I be a misogynist?' We however, will keep him under observation," he added.



"His family is also worried on the issue and they never expected anything like this. They are also feeling guilty. We have World Cup in near future, he's a young boy and a very tender aged. So, we've warned him. But still there have something serious; we must take action against him," Younus clarifies.



The BCB official also informed that they are expecting and trying to announce the squad within September 25 and the Tigers will leave the country for World Cup mission on September 27.



Bangladesh are going to hosts New Zealand for three-match ODI series between September 21 and 26. They rested a bunch of senior players but all coaching staff are ready for their duty.Head Coach Chandika Hathurusingha didn't arrive in Dhaka with the team from Sri Lanka after the Asia Cup, who went to Australia and was expected to join with the team before the home series. But the BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Jalal Yunus informed that Hathurusingha is going to miss first two of the three-match series as his wife has a major surgery. Assistant Head Coach Nick Pothas will coach the Tigers in those matches."Hathurusingha will not remain available for the first two matches since his wife will go under knife for a major surgery," Yunus told journalists on Tuesday. "He is expected to come on September 25 and will join with the team on September 26. Assistant Coach Nick Pothas will be acting head Coach in absence of Hathurusingha".Based on facebook status, Bangladesh young speedster Tanzim Sakib was alleged for his hatred speech against women. But the pacer claimed that he is not a misogynist and if his statement hurts anybody, he is sorry for that.In this regard Yunus said, "Cricket Ops on behalf of Cricket Board discussed with Tanzim Sakib on the issue. Media committee also communicated with him. We asked him about his facebook post and he clarified that he didn't post such thing to hurt anyone. But still if it hurts anyone, he is sorry for that"."He strongly claimed that he is not a misogynist and said 'my mother is a woman. So, how can I be a misogynist?' We however, will keep him under observation," he added."His family is also worried on the issue and they never expected anything like this. They are also feeling guilty. We have World Cup in near future, he's a young boy and a very tender aged. So, we've warned him. But still there have something serious; we must take action against him," Younus clarifies.The BCB official also informed that they are expecting and trying to announce the squad within September 25 and the Tigers will leave the country for World Cup mission on September 27.