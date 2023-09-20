Pressure mounts on Ten Hag





For the first time in the Premier League era United have lost three of their opening five games and face a daunting task to open their Champions League campaign away to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Ten Hag had been sheltered from criticism in the early weeks of the campaign as supporters concentrated their anger towards a series of off-field issues.

Despite the fans' desire to see them gone, the Glazer family appear to have put a process to sell the club on hold.

Brazilian winger Antony has been given a leave of absence to fight domestic abuse allegations made by his ex-girlfriend.

Ten Hag was credited for returning United to the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League last season and ending the club's six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup.

However, he was the target for a chorus of boos when he substituted new signing Rasmus Hojlund midway through the second-half of Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Brighton. �AFP

MANCHESTER, SEPT 19: Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is starting to feel the heat from frustrated fans of the Red Devils after a disastrous start to the season has left hopes of Premier League glory already looking forlorn.For the first time in the Premier League era United have lost three of their opening five games and face a daunting task to open their Champions League campaign away to Bayern Munich on Wednesday.Ten Hag had been sheltered from criticism in the early weeks of the campaign as supporters concentrated their anger towards a series of off-field issues.Despite the fans' desire to see them gone, the Glazer family appear to have put a process to sell the club on hold.Brazilian winger Antony has been given a leave of absence to fight domestic abuse allegations made by his ex-girlfriend.Meanwhile, United decided Mason Greenwood had no future at Old Trafford last month despite abuse charges against the 21-year-old being dropped.Ten Hag was credited for returning United to the Champions League by finishing third in the Premier League last season and ending the club's six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup.However, he was the target for a chorus of boos when he substituted new signing Rasmus Hojlund midway through the second-half of Saturday's 3-1 home defeat to Brighton. �AFP