French embassy economic chief meets CCCI Prez CHATTOGRAM , Sept 19: Julien Deur, Head of the Economic Department of the French Embassy in Bangladesh had a courtesy meeting with Chittagong Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Omar Hazzaz, at the chamber's office at the World Trade Center on Tuesday.





Honorary Consul General of France Orman Rafay Nizam, Chamber Secretary in-charge Engineer Mohammad Faruq were present at this time.





Omar Hazzaz said: "France is the fifth largest export destination of Bangladesh. Recently, the bilateral relations between the two countries have been strengthened through the visit of the President of France to Bangladesh after 30 years. In the energy sector, the French company built the first crude oil refinery in Bangladesh. France has a long-standing business connection with Chattogram.'





Julien Deur said: "France is working on various projects in Bangladesh including satellite, air traffic management system, radar, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant.'