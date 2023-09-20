DSE, CSE  end flat





The benchmark index of the Dhaka bourse closed the day with 0.10 point up at 6,311.08. The blue-chip DS30 also followed the same trend with 0.44 point up at 2,139.01. But the Shariah DSES closed the day with 1.62 point down at 1,359.75.

Turnover, the crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 8,116.69 million which was Taka 7,346.17 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 314 issues traded, 85 declined, 69 advanced and 160 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

PROVATIINS continued to top the turnover list, followed by UNIQUEHRL, FUWANGFOOD, ASIAINS and GEMINISEA.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also slipped into the red with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 16.40 points to settle at 18,663.39 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX - shedding 9.91 points to close at 11,159.01.

Of the issues traded, 55 declined, 43 advanced and 61 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.

The port city's bourse traded 22.91 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth over Taka 11.21 crore. �BSS

