Sri Lanka to work with SME Foundation in Bangladesh

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Business Correspondent

Sri Lanka's Minister of State for SME Development Prasanna Ranaweera and National Craft Council Chairman Sampath Erahapola exchanged views with SME Foundation Chairperson Prof. Dr Md Masudur Rahman on Monday in the city and spoke about strengthened cooperation to develop Bangladesh's SME sector.
"SME Foundation is implementing various programmes including product quality improvement, marketing, financing, SME cluster development, women-entrepreneur development and skill development of Bangladesh SME entrepreneurs.
The Sri Lankan government is doing many more important works for SME sector development through different ministries and government institutions and SME Foundation will try to implement it for development in Bangladesh, Masudur Raahman said. .
 Bangladesh by gaining experience from there the SME Foundation Chairperson Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman would benefit in Bangladesh.
Acting High Commissioner and First Secretary of Sri Lanka recently appointed in Dhaka and Managing Director of SME Foundation Dr Mofizur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director Salah Uddin Mahmud, General Manager Mr Md Nazim Hasan Sattar, Farzana Khan and Mohammad Jahangir Hossain were present in the meeting.
Before the exchange meeting, guests visited exhibition of products made by SME entrepreneurs in the sideline.
Abu Manzoor Saif, Deputy General Manager of Cluster Development Department, presented the overview of the SME sector in Bangladesh and the activities of the SME Foundation in the meeting. Meanwhile, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in Dhaka, Ruanthi Delpithia spoke about the current situation of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the SME sector.
Sampath Erahapola, chairperson of the National Craft Council of Sri Lanka highlighted the progress of his country's textile sector. Prasanna Ranaweera MP invited to visit the Sri Lanka's institute for SME Development and expressed hope that the relationship between the two countries further strengthened in  future.



