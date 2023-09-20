Video
Home Business

BGMEA urges CPA to continue capacity development

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

BGMEA urges CPA to continue capacity development

BGMEA urges CPA to continue capacity development

CHATTOGRAm, Sept 19: The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has called upon the Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) to continue its capacity development to meet the growing demand of the export-import sector of Bangladesh, particularly the export-oriented readymade garment industry.
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan made the call during a meeting with Chairman of Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail on Tuesday.
BGMEA First Vice President Syed Nazrul Islam, Vice President Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, Directors AM Shafiul Karim (Khokon), M Ahsanul Hoq, former Directors Helal Uddin Chowdhury and Anjan Shekhar Das, and, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin, and Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Cash Incentive Humayun Kabir Salim were also present at the meeting held at CPA office in Chattogram.
Commodore Mohammad Mahbubur Rahman, Member (Engineering), Md Habibur Rahman, Joint Secretary, Member (Admin and Planning), Commodore M Fazlar Rahman, Member (Harbour and Marine), Mohammad Shahidul Alam, Additional Secretary, Member (Finance) and other high officials of the CPA were present at the meeting.
Underlining the importance of the port in accelerating the trade, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said the RMG industry of Bangladesh has set a target of achieving 100 billion dollars from garment exports by 2030, which necessitates increasing the capacity of the port to handle export-import goods.
The industry also aims to diversify from basic to high-end fashion segments to increase its export share in the global market. Such a segment requires a shorter lead time. In this competitive business world, lead time reduction is necessary to remain ahead in market competition, he added.



