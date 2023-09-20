Video
BRAC Bank strengthens agent banking network

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Business Desk


BRAC Bank, Bangladesh's fastest-growing agent banking network, recently organised a successful Agent Banking Meet in Chandpur region.

The event brought together field-level officials and agent partners to discuss industry scenarios, business prospects, compliance, and other pertinent topics in the agent banking ecosystem, reads a press release.
The daylong conference, held at a local hotel in Chandpur served as a platform for Agent Partners, Agent Field Officers, Agent Relationship Officers, and officials from the Branch Network and SME Banking to exchange views and experiences. The discussions centred around business development, field-level experiences, challenges, and opportunities within the agent banking sector.

Notable attendees at the conference include Nazmur Rahim, head of Alternate Banking Channels; Md Nazmul Hasan, head of Agent Banking; Kamrul Hasan, regional coordinator; Belal Hossain, branch and cluster manager of Chandpur Region; Md Faruq Hossain, Hajiganj branch manager; Jakariya Md Shariful Islam, Laksam branch manager, along with all the agent partners of Chandpur region.

With more than 1,000 outlets covering all 64 districts of the country, BRAC Bank has emerged as the leading force in the Agent Banking space. Their unwavering commitment to providing financial services to the unbanked population in remote areas has established the bank as a beacon of hope for inclusive growth and financial empowerment.

BRAC Bank continues to prioritize expansion and development within its Agent Banking network, aiming to solidify its position as the industry leader. BRAC Bank strives to enhance financial inclusivity and bridge the gap between the unbanked and formal financial services by fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among its field officials and agent partners.



