Munaf Mojib wins 40 Under 40 Smart Bangladesh ICT award Inspiring Bangladesh, a social good company promoting inspirational stories of Bangladeshis around the globe recently hosted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs endorsed "40 Under 40 Smart Bangladesh ICT Summit and Award," at the Independent University of Bangladesh, says a press release.





The primary objective of this grand occasion was to shine a spotlight on the youthful innovators of Bangladesh, honoring 40 remarkable individuals under the age of 40.







These exceptional young achievers were recognized for their outstanding contributions, all of which are instrumental in advancing the vision of a Smart Bangladesh and nurturing the foundations of the next-generation knowledge-based economy.





Among award recipients, Munaf Mojib Chowdhury, the Partner Director of Httpool Bangladesh Ltd and the Founder of Ekshathe Foundation, stood out for his significant contributions.





His unwavering commitment and tireless efforts have not only elevated his own career but have also played a pivotal role in propelling Bangladesh towards a brighter and smarter future. His recognition is a testament to the nation's commitment to nurturing and celebrating the exceptional talents that will steer Bangladesh into a prosperous knowledge-driven era.