

Rangs Electronics opens Sony, LG TV Expo at a city mall

Mohammad Zane Alam, Senior General Manager of Rangs Electronics Limited and Colonel. Toufique E Ilahi, CEO, Simanto Somvar Shopping Mall, has jointly inaugurated the TV Expo. Also other high officials from Rangs Electronics Limited were present in the event.

On the occasion of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, this SONY and LG TV EXPO has been organized at the Ground Floor of Simanto Somvar Shopping Mall, Dhaka and will continue till February, 2024.

In this expo, SONY BRAVIA XR OLED, Google TV and LG OLED evo C2 Series, 4K UHD, QNED80 Series TVs will be displayed and open for sale. There will be an additional 5% Discount for next 7 days for selected models along with the running Great Exchange and World Cup Offer.

Rangs Electronics Limited is providing Official Consumer products and Service in the Bangladesh market since last 40 years. This event has been organized by following the Human health and safety measures.

