UCB trains around 500 agricultural entrepreneurs





About 220 entrepreneurs from 7 upazilas of the district were present in this day-long training. Two deputy managing directors of United Commercial Bank PLC, Mohammad Shah Alam Bhuiyan, and ATM Tahmiduzzaman among others were present at the event.

The speakers said that United Commercial Bank is a farmer's bank and a farmer-friendly bank.

On the same day, a skill development training was held with about 300 agricultural entrepreneurs from 11 upazilas of the district at Anamika Community Center in Habiganj. In the training, the methodology for disbursing agricultural credit and providing agricultural incentive assistance on easy terms was discussed.

