CPDL offers home appliance packages for 5 flats in Ctg

Real estate brand CPDL is offering home appliance packages with five ready flats in its RB Midtown Project at Muradnagar in Chattogram.Interested buyers can claim the offer till 21 September 2023, says a press release. The RB Midtown Project was undertaken by CPDL to transform the overall environment of Muradpur junctionIn due course of time the construction of the project has been completed, with the finishing works now undergoing. The RB Midtown has 1,275 to 1,900 square feet flats with three to four bedrooms.