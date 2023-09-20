Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 September, 2023, 3:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart executes taka-rupee export transaction for Walton

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Desk

StanChart executes taka-rupee export transaction for Walton

StanChart executes taka-rupee export transaction for Walton

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) recently competed the first Indian Rupee (INR) denominated trade transaction for Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC (Walton Hi-Tech), a concern of the Walton Group, to facilitate refrigerator and freezer exports to India.

This milestone is also the first BDT-INR export transaction for Bangladesh's electronics industry. The export transaction is the first cross-border trade transaction for StanChart to have been settled in each nation's respective local currencies - opening up a new avenue for currency diversification, says a press release.

The ability to offer payment options in Indian Rupees to the Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's India-based customers allows the organisation greater operational flexibility and simultaneously assists in the conglomerate's brand enhancement and the country's overall export diversification objectives.

Access to direct invoicing facilities in INR also results in reduced costs and savings. StanChart's global network and regional strength makes it possible to offer seamless BDT-INR transactions and trade capabilities, accelerating bilateral trade between the two countries.

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StanChart said: "Today's event is a symbol of inspiration, collaboration, innovation and a matter of pride for the nation. Whilst this will have the benefits of simplified conversion, faster transaction timelines, this is a start which bears tremendous potential for the future. We are proud to partner with Walton on this endeavour."

Walton Hi-Tech Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Golam Murshed said: "Currently Bangladesh is using US dollars to settle international trade transactions. To help alleviate the current liquidity situation and reduce dependency on the US dollar�Walton has begun INR-denominated exports to India."

He further added "Walton exports close to INR 1 billion worth of fridges, compressors, fans, and other goods to India annually. Bangladesh can settle import payments in INR from India up to the same amount using Walton's export proceeds. This will reduce US dollar dependency and transaction settlement time. Additionally, importers and exporters from both countries will also benefit from avoiding double foreign exchange conversion."

The transaction agreement between StanChart and Walton Hi-Tech was signed by Naser Ezaz Bijoy and Golam Morshed. Enamul Huque, Managing Director and Head of Client Coverage, Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking, StanChart; Muhit Rahman, Managing Director and Head of Financial Markets, StanChart; and other senior officials from both organisations were also present.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


French embassy economic chief meets CCCI Prez
Bangladesh, Germany sign 2 technical cooperation deals
Padma Bank launches interest-free Islamic Shariah banking
DSE, CSE  end flat
Sri Lanka to work with SME Foundation in Bangladesh
BGMEA urges CPA to continue capacity development
UNGA adopts declaration to accelerate SDGs
Oil prices rise on supply deficit concerns


Latest News
SAFF U-19 Championship: Bangladesh Football team reaches Kathmandu
Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit
PM seeks global support for community health care in developing countries
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle
105 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BCL leaders beaten up: Probe body gets 3 more days to submit report
Media resorts to self-censorship because of govt: Fakhrul
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Karabakh
Dr Yunus sued in Rangpur
Most Read News
Best teacher of Dashmina
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Sheikh Hasina: An ardent global leader with life full of hurdles
Technical education is key to industrial development
Now AL announces 8-day programme
Uzra Zeya reiterates USA’s desire to see free, fair election in Bangladesh
Digital technology to face challenges in our agriculture
Mushtaque gets bail on surrender
NID services to remain off till 2pm on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft