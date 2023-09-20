

StanChart executes taka-rupee export transaction for Walton



This milestone is also the first BDT-INR export transaction for Bangladesh's electronics industry. The export transaction is the first cross-border trade transaction for StanChart to have been settled in each nation's respective local currencies - opening up a new avenue for currency diversification, says a press release.



The ability to offer payment options in Indian Rupees to the Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC's India-based customers allows the organisation greater operational flexibility and simultaneously assists in the conglomerate's brand enhancement and the country's overall export diversification objectives.

Access to direct invoicing facilities in INR also results in reduced costs and savings. StanChart's global network and regional strength makes it possible to offer seamless BDT-INR transactions and trade capabilities, accelerating bilateral trade between the two countries.



Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StanChart said: "Today's event is a symbol of inspiration, collaboration, innovation and a matter of pride for the nation. Whilst this will have the benefits of simplified conversion, faster transaction timelines, this is a start which bears tremendous potential for the future. We are proud to partner with Walton on this endeavour."



Walton Hi-Tech Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer Golam Murshed said: "Currently Bangladesh is using US dollars to settle international trade transactions. To help alleviate the current liquidity situation and reduce dependency on the US dollar�Walton has begun INR-denominated exports to India."



He further added "Walton exports close to INR 1 billion worth of fridges, compressors, fans, and other goods to India annually. Bangladesh can settle import payments in INR from India up to the same amount using Walton's export proceeds. This will reduce US dollar dependency and transaction settlement time. Additionally, importers and exporters from both countries will also benefit from avoiding double foreign exchange conversion."



The transaction agreement between StanChart and Walton Hi-Tech was signed by Naser Ezaz Bijoy and Golam Morshed. Enamul Huque, Managing Director and Head of Client Coverage, Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking, StanChart; Muhit Rahman, Managing Director and Head of Financial Markets, StanChart; and other senior officials from both organisations were also present.



