Thailand records 19m foreign tourists so far this year
BANGKOK, Sept 10: Thailand recorded 19 million foreign tourists in the January to September 17 period this year, the tourism ministry said on Tuesday, reports Reuters.
Foreign arrivals generated 795 billion baht ($22.26 billion)in revenue, it said.
"The tourism situation in Thailand is showing signs of improvement," the statement said, adding that the government's visa waiver for Chinese arrivals will give the sector a boost.
Arrivals are expected to pick up as the industry begins to enter high season this week, with long weekends in source countries like Malaysia and Japan.
Tourism is a key driver of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy. The government expects to see 28 million arrivals this year.
In 2019, there was a record of 39.9 million foreign tourists, including 11 million from China. The government earlier said it is aiming for five million Chinese tourists this year. �Reuters