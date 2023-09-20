BASIC Bank holds 34th AGM



The 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of state-owned BASIC Bank Limited was held on Tuesday, at Head Office of the Bank. Professor Dr. Abul Hashem, Chairman of the Bank presided over the meeting.Mafiz Uddin Ahmed, Additional Secretary, Financial Institutions Division, Ministry of Finance attended the meeting as representative of the Bank's sole shareholder, the Govt. of Bangladesh. Md. Anisur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank delivered welcome speech, says a press release.Among others, Dr. Nahid Hossain, Dr. Md. Abdul Khaleque Khan (Freedom Fighter), Shamim Ahammed, Md. M. Latif Bhuiyan and, Md. Rafiqul Islam, Directors of the Bank, and Md. Hasan Imam, Company Secretary of BASIC Bank and representative of Audit firm, M/S. Khan Wahab Shafique Rahaman & Co. were also present in the meeting. The financial statements for the year 2022 of the Bank was approved in the meeting.