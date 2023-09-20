

NRB Commercial Bank Ltd renamed NRBC Bank PLC

NRB Commercial Bank Limited has been renamed as 'NRBC Bank PLC.,' following a circular issued by the Banking Regulation and Policy Department (BRPD) of Bangladesh Bank (BB).As per the provisions of Section 11A (A) of the Company Act, 1994, the name of NRB Commercial Bank Limited has been changed to 'NRBC Bank PLC.' in the list of scheduled Bank's from September 17, says a press release.Accordingly NRBC Bank PLC Chairman SM Parvez Tamal received their letter with the amended license from BB. The Chairman handed over the new license to NRBC Bank Managing Director & CEO Golam Awlia, on Tuesday.It is to be mentioned that, NRBC Bank PLC. provides banking services through more than 1500 service centers across the country since its establishment in the year 2013.