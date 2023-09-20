

SCB Chairman to attend int’l shipping confce in India

They are expected to return on 27 September next, says a press release.

The duo have been invited as Guest Delegate in the conference jointly organized by Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) & Maritime Gateway and Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India and slated to be held at Hotel Daspalla, Visakhapatnam, on Friday September 22.

The conference will discuss on "Enhancing our Logistic Efficiency, Ports & Allied Infrastructure and Coastal Shipping: Prospects & Challenges."

Shippers' Council of Bangladesh (SCB) Chairman Md. Rezaul Karim, along with SCB Director Arzu Rahman Bhuiyan are scheduled to leave Dhaka for Visakhapatnam port city, in Andhra Pradesh, India today (Wednesday) to attend the International Conference on Shipping & Logistics.They are expected to return on 27 September next, says a press release.The duo have been invited as Guest Delegate in the conference jointly organized by Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI) & Maritime Gateway and Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India and slated to be held at Hotel Daspalla, Visakhapatnam, on Friday September 22.The conference will discuss on "Enhancing our Logistic Efficiency, Ports & Allied Infrastructure and Coastal Shipping: Prospects & Challenges."