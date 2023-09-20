Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 September, 2023, 3:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

FSIBL opens 2 sub-branches

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 60
Business Desk

FSIBL opens 2 sub-branches

FSIBL opens 2 sub-branches

First Security Islami Bank Ltd. inaugurated 2 sub-branches on Tuesday with a view to providing shariah based banking services to its clients.
The sub-branches are- Kanaipur Bazar Sub-branch at H K Super Market, Kanaipur Bazar, Faridpur and Shankipara Sub-branch, Nurul Islam Building, Coronation Road, City Corporation, Mymenshing.
Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director of the bank inaugurated those sub-branches through video conference. Among others, Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director(s) along with other officials were present on the occasion.  A Doa Mahfil was organized in this regard.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


French embassy economic chief meets CCCI Prez
Bangladesh, Germany sign 2 technical cooperation deals
Padma Bank launches interest-free Islamic Shariah banking
DSE, CSE  end flat
Sri Lanka to work with SME Foundation in Bangladesh
BGMEA urges CPA to continue capacity development
UNGA adopts declaration to accelerate SDGs
Oil prices rise on supply deficit concerns


Latest News
SAFF U-19 Championship: Bangladesh Football team reaches Kathmandu
Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit
PM seeks global support for community health care in developing countries
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle
105 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BCL leaders beaten up: Probe body gets 3 more days to submit report
Media resorts to self-censorship because of govt: Fakhrul
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Karabakh
Dr Yunus sued in Rangpur
Most Read News
Best teacher of Dashmina
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Sheikh Hasina: An ardent global leader with life full of hurdles
Technical education is key to industrial development
Now AL announces 8-day programme
Uzra Zeya reiterates USA’s desire to see free, fair election in Bangladesh
Digital technology to face challenges in our agriculture
Mushtaque gets bail on surrender
NID services to remain off till 2pm on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft