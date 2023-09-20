

FSIBL opens 2 sub-branches

The sub-branches are- Kanaipur Bazar Sub-branch at H K Super Market, Kanaipur Bazar, Faridpur and Shankipara Sub-branch, Nurul Islam Building, Coronation Road, City Corporation, Mymenshing.

Syed Waseque Md Ali, Managing Director of the bank inaugurated those sub-branches through video conference. Among others, Md. Masudur Rahman Shah, Deputy Managing Director(s) along with other officials were present on the occasion. A Doa Mahfil was organized in this regard.



