Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 September, 2023, 3:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Strong dollar squeezes int’l purchases thru credit cards

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Business Correspondent

The foreign exchange crisis in Bangladesh has dealt a blow to credit card users as the sharp appreciation of US dollar against taka has narrowed their scope for foreign purchases through cards.

Industry insiders say the amount of USD that can be spent using credit cards has decreased mainly due  depreciation of local currency against the American greenback. Almost all major currencies have gained significantly against taka in the last one and a half years amid the significant depletion of foreign currency reserve.

For instance, dollar traded at Tk 110 on Sunday, up from Tk 106.60 on the same day last year and Tk 85.20 in 2021. A client who uses a credit card issued by Eastern Bank Ltd said availability of dollars against his credit card has declined recently.

The private commercial lender communicated this to him earlier this month, saying the decreased amount is due to higher taka-USD conversion rate. However, the total assigned limit will remain unchanged, it said.
The notice warned the card-holder that if the USD outstanding exceeds the new limit, a fee might be imposed automatically. A credit card user of Mutual Trust Bank says he has already crossed his credit card transaction limit due to higher conversion rate.
The two are among a huge number of credit card-holders who go abroad regularly and purchase products in US dollars and have been impacted by the weak taka. EBL has already requested the central bank to raise the credit card loan limit. In 2017, the Bangladesh Bank doubled the limit to Tk 10 lakh.
EBL, one of the leading players in the credit card segment, has around two lakh card-holders and its outstanding loans against the cards stand at Tk 750 crore.
"Credit cards are generally issued with a taka limit and clients can use foreign currencies within the same ceiling," said a senior banker.
He says Bangladeshi nationals are allowed to spend a maximum of $12,000 outside of the country through credit cards or in cash. But card-holders are now able to use a lower amount of US dollars because of the higher exchange rate.
EBL's credit card business in the international market has fallen due to higher currency conversion rate and airfares, he said. However, credit card use domestically has increased owing to an erosion of the purchasing power of consumers in recent months amid higher inflation, bankers say.
Inflation advanced 23 basis points in August to 9.92 percent propelled by food inflation, which hit a 12-year high, data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics showed. Consumer prices have remained at an elevated level for more than a year.
Ahsan said purchasing products or paying bills using credit cards gives some breathing space to people at a time of economic crises. "So, this is high time to increase the credit card loan limit since the existing ceiling is not enough for clients considering higher inflation and the USD rate."
The private commercial lender has 1.17 lakh cards in the market, which places it among the top five players in the segment. Despite the higher exchange rate, the number of credit card-holders and the amount of transactions is growing.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


French embassy economic chief meets CCCI Prez
Bangladesh, Germany sign 2 technical cooperation deals
Padma Bank launches interest-free Islamic Shariah banking
DSE, CSE  end flat
Sri Lanka to work with SME Foundation in Bangladesh
BGMEA urges CPA to continue capacity development
UNGA adopts declaration to accelerate SDGs
Oil prices rise on supply deficit concerns


Latest News
SAFF U-19 Championship: Bangladesh Football team reaches Kathmandu
Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit
PM seeks global support for community health care in developing countries
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle
105 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BCL leaders beaten up: Probe body gets 3 more days to submit report
Media resorts to self-censorship because of govt: Fakhrul
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Karabakh
Dr Yunus sued in Rangpur
Most Read News
Best teacher of Dashmina
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Sheikh Hasina: An ardent global leader with life full of hurdles
Technical education is key to industrial development
Now AL announces 8-day programme
Uzra Zeya reiterates USA’s desire to see free, fair election in Bangladesh
Digital technology to face challenges in our agriculture
Mushtaque gets bail on surrender
NID services to remain off till 2pm on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft