GIB opens agent banking at Sreemontapur

Global Islami Bank (GIB) formally opens its new Agent Banking Outlet namely Sreemontapur at Chandina, Cumilla on Monday, says a press release.Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Additional Managing Director of the bank inaugurated the operation of the outlet as chief guest.Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, EVP and Head of General Services Division Zulfiquar Ali Khan, EVP and Head of Investment Division S. M. Mizanur Rahman, VP and Head of Marketing, Imtiaz Ahmed Siddiqui, SAVP and Head of Agent Banking Division A.K.M Nurul Afsar, distinguished guests and officials of the bank were also present.It was expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to customers & will expand its network at home & abroad to provide 'Banking with Faith' to its stakeholders.