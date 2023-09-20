Nepal could be a source of BD’s Clean Energy: FBCCI Prez





He made disclosure at a discussion with members of a visiting Nepalese delegation held on Tuesday at FBCCI Icon in the capital. Baburam Gautum, Director General of the Department of Industry of the government of Nepal led the delegation.

Mahbubul Alam said energy sector is one of the most attractive areas for cooperation with Nepal. Bangladesh is facing a growing demand for power and energy to meet its Vision 2041 to become a developed and Smart Bangladesh.

Importing power from Nepal, especially clean energy, will help Bangladesh to meet the world trade compliances to transfer into renewable energy use, he added. FBCCI President recalled the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh and Nepal to import 500 MW of electricity from Nepal.

Mahbubul Alam said, Bangladesh and Nepal have close cultural and economic ties and collaborate closely as both are the founding members of SAARC and active members of BIMSTEC.

He said, "We are working to develop competitiveness to achieve the trillion dollar export journey of our economy and for that, we need to focus on market and product diversification to reach this target".

Alam highlighted the progress and potentials of the RMG sector, pharmaceuticals products, leather goods, plastic, frozen seafood, ceramics, jute products, FMCG and home appliances, ICT sector, which cost less than the neighboring countries.

Therefore, FBCCI Leaders called on Nepal to take advantage of the exclusive trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh.

Joint Secretary of the Department of Industry of Nepal Baburam Gautam said Bangladesh-Nepal partnership speeds mutual respect between the countries. Export items including RMG have high demand in the Nepalese market.

A Power Point presentation was made on behalf of Nepalese delegation where Tourism, Transport, Infrastructure, ICT, Mines Minerals and Natural resources, Agriculture, and Hydroelectricity were highlighted as potential economic sectors of Nepal. The delegation urged Bangladeshi businessmen to invest in these sectors.

FBCCI Vice President Khairul Huda Chopol, Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Md. Munir Hossain, Directors, Secretary General Md. Alamgir, and Head of International Wing Ambassador Mosud Mannan among others, were present.



