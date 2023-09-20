Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 20 September, 2023, 3:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Nepal could be a source of BD’s Clean Energy: FBCCI Prez

Published : Wednesday, 20 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Correspondent

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam said Nepal could be a good source of clean energy for Bangladesh to fill up demand for power shortage and also to replace coal fired energy polluting the environment.
He made disclosure at a discussion with members of a visiting Nepalese delegation held on Tuesday at FBCCI Icon in the capital. Baburam Gautum, Director General of the Department of Industry of the government of Nepal led the delegation.
Mahbubul Alam said energy sector is one of the most attractive areas for cooperation with Nepal.  Bangladesh is facing a growing demand for power and energy to meet its Vision 2041 to become a developed and Smart Bangladesh.
Importing power from Nepal, especially clean energy, will help Bangladesh to meet the world trade compliances to transfer into renewable energy use, he added. FBCCI President recalled the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh and Nepal to import 500 MW of electricity from Nepal.
Mahbubul Alam said, Bangladesh and Nepal have close cultural and economic ties and collaborate closely as both are the founding members of SAARC and active members of BIMSTEC.
He said, "We are working to develop competitiveness to achieve the trillion dollar export journey of our economy and for that, we need to focus on market and product diversification to reach this target".
Nepal can help Bangladesh to meet the demand for power and energy, especially clean energy. Therefore, the FBCCI chief recall the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Bangladesh and Nepal to import 500 MW of electricity from Nepal.
Alam highlighted the progress and potentials of the RMG sector, pharmaceuticals products, leather goods, plastic, frozen seafood, ceramics, jute products, FMCG and home appliances, ICT sector, which cost less than the neighboring countries.
Therefore, FBCCI Leaders called on Nepal to take advantage of the exclusive trade and investment opportunities in Bangladesh.
Joint Secretary of the Department of Industry of Nepal Baburam Gautam said Bangladesh-Nepal partnership speeds mutual respect between the countries. Export items including RMG have high demand in the Nepalese market.
A Power Point presentation was made on behalf of Nepalese delegation where Tourism, Transport, Infrastructure, ICT, Mines Minerals and Natural resources, Agriculture, and Hydroelectricity were highlighted as potential economic sectors of Nepal. The delegation urged Bangladeshi businessmen to invest in these sectors.
FBCCI Vice President Khairul Huda Chopol, Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, Md. Munir Hossain, Directors, Secretary General Md. Alamgir, and Head of International Wing Ambassador Mosud Mannan among others, were present.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


French embassy economic chief meets CCCI Prez
Bangladesh, Germany sign 2 technical cooperation deals
Padma Bank launches interest-free Islamic Shariah banking
DSE, CSE  end flat
Sri Lanka to work with SME Foundation in Bangladesh
BGMEA urges CPA to continue capacity development
UNGA adopts declaration to accelerate SDGs
Oil prices rise on supply deficit concerns


Latest News
SAFF U-19 Championship: Bangladesh Football team reaches Kathmandu
Prince William sees oyster reef restoration project on NYC visit for environmental summit
PM seeks global support for community health care in developing countries
Google brings its AI chatbot Bard into its inner circle
105 institutions fined for selling products at higher prices
BCL leaders beaten up: Probe body gets 3 more days to submit report
Media resorts to self-censorship because of govt: Fakhrul
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Armenia says Azerbaijan launched 'ground operation' in Karabakh
Dr Yunus sued in Rangpur
Most Read News
Best teacher of Dashmina
AFC Cup Football: Bashundhara Kings suffer frustrating 1-3 goal defeat against Maziya SRC
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Sheikh Hasina: An ardent global leader with life full of hurdles
Technical education is key to industrial development
Now AL announces 8-day programme
Uzra Zeya reiterates USA’s desire to see free, fair election in Bangladesh
Digital technology to face challenges in our agriculture
Mushtaque gets bail on surrender
NID services to remain off till 2pm on Wednesday
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft