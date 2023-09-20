

Southeast Bank Limited wins Visa award Southeast Bank recently obtained a Visa award for 'Excellence in Product Innovation' at the 'Visa Leadership Conclave 2023' ceremony. The award was presented to Southeast Bank Limited, Managing Director Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain by Bangladesh Bank Payment Systems Department (PSD) Motasim Billah.

Southeast Bank Limited Deputy Managing Director Abidur Rahman Chowdhury, Visa Country Head Soumya Basu and other senior executives from both the organizations were also present at the ceremony.



