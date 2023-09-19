|
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel
Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM Count : 78
A fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel on Monday night.
Four units of Fire Service are working to extinguish the fire.
Fire fighters said, due to huge dense smoke inside the bhavan it is difficult to extinguish fire and fire not visible from outside.
The fire broke out on the seventh floor of the 20-storey building.
So far, there have been no reports of casualties.
The cause behind the fire could not be known immediately.