Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:21 PM
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent


A fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel on Monday night.

Four units of Fire Service are working to extinguish the fire.
Fire Service got the news at 8.55 pm. Rafi Al Faruk , duty officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence control  room told the Daily Observer that they got information of catching fire at   Motijheel Sena Kalyan Bhaban at 8.55pm. Four units of Siddique Bazar Fire Service are working in the place of occurrence.

Fire fighters said, due to huge dense smoke inside the bhavan it is difficult to extinguish fire and fire not visible from outside.

The fire broke out on the seventh floor of the 20-storey building.

So far, there have been no reports of casualties.

The cause behind the fire could not be known immediately.



