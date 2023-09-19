Video
Home Front Page

Allegation of attacking police

13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Staff Correspondent

The High Court (HC) on Monday granted anticipatory bail to 13 lawyers including BNP Joint Secretary General Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon and its law secretary Barrister Kayser Kamal for eight weeks in a case filed over attacking police during an agitation programme in Old Dhaka on September 12.

It also directed the pro-BNP accused lawyers to surrender before the lower court concerned in eight weeks in connection with the case.

The HC bench comprising Justice Md Jahangir Hossain and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury passed the order following a petition filed by the accused persons seeking anticipatory bail.

Earlier in the day, the petitioners appeared before the HC bench.

The other lawyers are Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, Mohammad Ali, Mahbubur Rahman Khan, Dewan Humayun Kabir Ripan, Al Faisal Siddiquee, Md Kaiyum, Md Shahdat Hossain Adil, Russell Ahmed, Mohidul Islam Shipan and Ashraf Jalal Khan Monon, their lawyer AKM Ehasnur Rahman said.

The lawyers had gathered in front of the Dhaka Bar Association to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government, the removal of "self-proclaimed sworn politician" judges, and the unconditional release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Subsequently, the United Lawyers' Front (ULF), an anti-government lawyers' group, initiated the march from Dhaka Bar Association to the main road, which was met with a police response, leading to the dispersal of the lawyers' march.

The United Lawyers' Front claimed that at least 50 lawyers were injured during the incident.

Later that night, police filed a case against 66 individuals, including BNP's Joint Secretary General Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon and the party's Legal Affairs Secretary Barrister Kayser Kamal, accusing them of attacking the police during the pro-BNP lawyers' march.

Sub Inspector Md Shahabuddin Hawladar of Kotwali police station of the capital filed the case as the plaintiff.

The case was filed with Kotwali Police Station against 66 people including the 13 pro-BNP lawyers for attacking police in front of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judges' Court in Old Dhaka on September 12.



