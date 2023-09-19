Khaleda's jail term suspension extended by another 6 months







Following recommendation of the Law Ministry, the Security Service Division (SSD) of the Home Ministry issued the notification in this regard on September 12.



SSD Joint Secretary (Jail Wing) Zeaul Haque confirmed the matter to reporters on Monday.

On two similar conditions, the government has so far extended Khaleda Zia's jail term suspension for the eighth consecutive time from April 2020.



According to the notification, Khaleda Zia will receive treatment staying at her own residence in Dhaka and she not be allowed to travel abroad during her temporary release from jail.



Khaleda's conditional release from jail suspending the sentences against her in two corruption cases was earlier extended by six months on March 23 ends on September 24.



The former Prime Minister has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems. She was recently admitted to the Evercare Hosiptal in Dhaka with various complicactions.



Khaleda Zia was convicted in two graft cases and taken to jail in 2018. In the light of the Covid pandemic, the government granted a request from her family for a conditional temporary release from jail on 'humanitarian reasons' in April 2020.



She has since stayed at her Gulshan residence under the care of her personal physicians and has had limited interaction with others.



Her family submitted petition to the government several times to allow her to go abroad for medical treatment. The government repeatedly denied the request, claiming it is impossible under the existing law.



