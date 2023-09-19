Sitting, ex-MPs lobbying to get 'clean chit' from ACC





As the general election is approaching several sitting and former MPs, who were allegedly involved in corruption, are lobbying to get clean chits from the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), sources said.



Sources also said that eight former and sitting MPs succeeded in getting clean chits from the ACC.





Apart from eight sitting and former MPs, a total of 14 others current and former MPs, under investigation on corruption charges, are also lobbying to get acquittal certificates or in getting the charges dropped by the ACC, sources added.



Some of those, who are being investigated for corruption, are going to the commission directly and presenting various documents to the ACC to prove their innocence. Some of them are also lobbying using influential political leaders, according to the sources.



The ACC received allegations of amassing of wealth through corruption, earning commission by giving work contracts, grabbing of government property, giving jobs in lieu of bribes, abuse of power as MPs.



After checking the allegations, when the ACC began preliminary investigation, pressure was mounted on the ACC to give 'clean chits', sources said.



Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said that the issue of corruption allegations is important.



Individuals or political contexts are not important here, he said.



The ACC will lose the people's trust if it carries out its investigation considering the background of individuals, he said, adding that if the ACC acquits MPs one after another from corruption out of political considerations, the public would raise questions about the ACC's credibility.



According to the sources, the ACC has given 'clean chits' to eight incumbent and former MPs.



Ruling Awami League's Nazrul Islam Babu, MP, from Narayanganj-2 secured acquittal certificate from the ACC on June 12.



The ACC conducted investigation corruption charges against Nazrul twice only to give him clean chit also twice.



On May 8, the ACC had dropped the charges illegal wealth accumulation of ruling Awami League MP from Chattogram-12 (Patia) and whip of Awami League Parliamentary Party Shamsul Haque Chowdhury.



In a letter to Shamsul Haque, the ACC secretary Mahbub Hossain said that the charge of illegal wealth accumulation against him has been dropped as it could not be proved.



Earlier, Bhola-4 Constituency MP Abdullah Al Islam Jakob, Kishoreganj-5 Constituency MP Afzal Hossain, Sherpur-1 Constituency MP Atiur Rahman Atiq and Chittagong-3 MP Mahfuzur Rahman Mita, former MPs Sirajul Islam Mollah and BM Mozammel Haque also secured clean chits from the ACC.



According to the sources, Bhola-3 Constituency MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury Shaon, Sunamganj-1 Constituency MM Moazzem Hossain Ratan and Barisal-4 MP Pankaj Debnath, all of ruling Awami League, are in the list to be freed from corruption charges.



The investigation is also going on against Rajshahi-1 Constituency MP and former Minister of State for Industry Omar Farooq Chowdhury, Madaripur-3 Constituency MP Md Abdus Sobhan Mia Golap and Munshiganj-1 Constituency MP Mahi B Chowdhury. They are also trying to prove their innocence.



Apart from these, the ACC is also running its investigation against eight former MPs, including BNP's Asadul Habib Dulu, Md Shahiduzzaman Beltu, Jatiya Party's ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader, Awami League's Kamrul Ashraf Khan Poton, Shamsul Haque Bhuiyan, Md Shah Jahan and Abdul Momin Talukdar.



ACC Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain said that there is no scope to give special benefits to anyone before the general election as the ACC is holding investigation independently without any pressure from outside.



In response to a question, the ACC secretary said that there is no specific evidence of corruption in the report submitted by the state intelligence agency against those, who have been acquitted.



