Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD to take up with US duty-free access of RMG at TICFA meet

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Mizanur Rahman

Bangladesh will take up the issue of duty-free access of ready-made garments in the United States market in the upcoming Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) meeting scheduled to be held in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Bangladesh wants a duty-free access to the US market.

In the meeting, Washington may ask about the issues  of democracy and human rights in Bangladesh.

In the last meeting of TICFA, held in Washington on December 6, 2022, Bangladesh sought duty-free access for its garment exports to the United States.

Officials said that Bangladesh would reiterate the demand for preferential market facilities.

The Ministry of Commerce held an inter-ministerial meeting on Monday to take preparations for the TICFA meeting.

A senior official at the commerce ministry said that Bangladesh would seek support to enjoy the trade benefits as an LDC, even after graduation to developing country in 2026.

On November 25, 2013, Bangladesh and the US signed the Trade and Investment Co-operation Forum Agreement (TICFA) to establish an annual forum to identify and address obstacles to increasing bilateral trade and investment. However, there has  been no visible progress at the previous six TICFA meetings.

The TICFA was signed after Washington suspended Bangladesh's GSP facilities in June 2013 after the Rana Plaza disaster. Subsequently, the US rolled out a 16-point plan of action to improve workers safety and apparel workers' rights in Bangladesh.

Officials said that the government implemented most of the 16-point plan of action, but Bangladesh was yet to get back the GSP facilities despite repeated requests.

According to the Commerce Ministry sources, Bangladesh is seeking preferential trade facilities in the US market, tariff exemptions for export of products including ready-made garments. Dhaka will present these issues in the TICFA meeting.

In particular, Dhaka wants duty-free export of clothes to the US made of cotton imported from the United States.

This issue was taken up with the US earlier with no positive response until now. Dhaka will take up the issue with the US again in the upcoming TICFA meeting.

Bangladesh has to pay 15.62 per cent duty on  export of garments.

Besides, Bangladesh will seek the US's cooperation to dealing with possible risks after leaving the less developed country status.

On the other hand, the United States wants a speedy solution to complexities related to labour environment, labor rights, end of child labour,  garment workers' right to trade union and intellectual property protection.

In addition, the United States may want to know about the democratic situation and human rights situation in Bangladesh in the upcoming meeting. If such an issue is presented by the United States in the meeting, Bangladesh has made proper preparations to respond.

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh will lead Bangladesh in the meeting. On the other hand, US Trade Representative  Christopher Wills, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asian Affairs of the Office of the US Trade Representative  will lead the US team.

Bangladesh seeks cooperation from the largest trade partner of the United States through TICFA to overcome the challenges facing Bangladesh in the transition from the  less developed country (LDC) and to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs), he added.

The US side may bring up issues like cotton export, trade union rights of apparel workers, foreign investment in the insurance sector and subsidy on rice export.

Following the twin industrial disasters of Tazreen fire and Rana Plaza collapse, the US on June 27 suspended Bangladesh's GSP facilities, which provided duty-free access to 97 per cent of the country's export items, although it didn't cover garment export.

The meeting sources, Bangladesh is not going to allow US cotton import without fumigation, considering its impact on agriculture and environment.

Officials at the commerce ministry said Bangladesh has to do the fumigation as it has a legal obligation as is done in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In this meeting, Bangladesh has six agenda including graduation support.

Dhaka asked for preferential market access, assistance for Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), US investment, technology transfer and trade-related capacity building, responsible business conduct and ethical buying practices.

US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas recently said that Bangladesh and the US can move forward as soon as possible in establishing bilateral trade and investment relations.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


A mysterious hidden force is generating water on the Moon
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel
US, Iran release prisoners in $6 billion swap deal
13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
17 more dengue patients die, 3,084 new cases
Khaleda's jail term suspension extended by another 6 months
Sitting, ex-MPs lobbying to get 'clean chit' from ACC
SS Power Plant starts commercial operation


Latest News
US reiterates call for free, fair election in Bangladesh
A friend can give advice to another: Momen
Bangladesh, Hungary sign 3 instruments
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Canada suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder
Trial run of train on Ctg-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route begins October
Three killed as motorcycle crashes into truck in Barguna
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Police charge batons on Jamaat'e rally at Panthapath
Five US prisoners flown out of Tehran in a swap deal
Most Read News
Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI tickets now online
BRTC starts bus services on Elevated Expressway
Habiganj BCL president relieved after video clip goes viral
Govt allows to import 40m eggs from India on four conditions
Rohingya repatriation should start soon
BNP announces 15-day programme to press home one-point demand
Khaleda Zia shifted back to cabin from CCU
Khalil-ur-Rahman appointed BTRC DG
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Criminal proceedings against Dr Yunus is a blatant abuse of justice system: Amnesty Int'l
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft