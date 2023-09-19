BD to take up with US duty-free access of RMG at TICFA meet







Bangladesh wants a duty-free access to the US market.



In the meeting, Washington may ask about the issues of democracy and human rights in Bangladesh.

In the last meeting of TICFA, held in Washington on December 6, 2022, Bangladesh sought duty-free access for its garment exports to the United States.



Officials said that Bangladesh would reiterate the demand for preferential market facilities.



The Ministry of Commerce held an inter-ministerial meeting on Monday to take preparations for the TICFA meeting.



A senior official at the commerce ministry said that Bangladesh would seek support to enjoy the trade benefits as an LDC, even after graduation to developing country in 2026.



On November 25, 2013, Bangladesh and the US signed the Trade and Investment Co-operation Forum Agreement (TICFA) to establish an annual forum to identify and address obstacles to increasing bilateral trade and investment. However, there has been no visible progress at the previous six TICFA meetings.



The TICFA was signed after Washington suspended Bangladesh's GSP facilities in June 2013 after the Rana Plaza disaster. Subsequently, the US rolled out a 16-point plan of action to improve workers safety and apparel workers' rights in Bangladesh.



Officials said that the government implemented most of the 16-point plan of action, but Bangladesh was yet to get back the GSP facilities despite repeated requests.



According to the Commerce Ministry sources, Bangladesh is seeking preferential trade facilities in the US market, tariff exemptions for export of products including ready-made garments. Dhaka will present these issues in the TICFA meeting.



In particular, Dhaka wants duty-free export of clothes to the US made of cotton imported from the United States.



This issue was taken up with the US earlier with no positive response until now. Dhaka will take up the issue with the US again in the upcoming TICFA meeting.



Bangladesh has to pay 15.62 per cent duty on export of garments.



Besides, Bangladesh will seek the US's cooperation to dealing with possible risks after leaving the less developed country status.



On the other hand, the United States wants a speedy solution to complexities related to labour environment, labor rights, end of child labour, garment workers' right to trade union and intellectual property protection.



In addition, the United States may want to know about the democratic situation and human rights situation in Bangladesh in the upcoming meeting. If such an issue is presented by the United States in the meeting, Bangladesh has made proper preparations to respond.



Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh will lead Bangladesh in the meeting. On the other hand, US Trade Representative Christopher Wills, Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asian Affairs of the Office of the US Trade Representative will lead the US team.



Bangladesh seeks cooperation from the largest trade partner of the United States through TICFA to overcome the challenges facing Bangladesh in the transition from the less developed country (LDC) and to achieve the sustainable development goals (SDGs), he added.



The US side may bring up issues like cotton export, trade union rights of apparel workers, foreign investment in the insurance sector and subsidy on rice export.



Following the twin industrial disasters of Tazreen fire and Rana Plaza collapse, the US on June 27 suspended Bangladesh's GSP facilities, which provided duty-free access to 97 per cent of the country's export items, although it didn't cover garment export.



The meeting sources, Bangladesh is not going to allow US cotton import without fumigation, considering its impact on agriculture and environment.



Officials at the commerce ministry said Bangladesh has to do the fumigation as it has a legal obligation as is done in India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.



In this meeting, Bangladesh has six agenda including graduation support.



Dhaka asked for preferential market access, assistance for Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA), US investment, technology transfer and trade-related capacity building, responsible business conduct and ethical buying practices.



US Ambassador to Dhaka Peter Haas recently said that Bangladesh and the US can move forward as soon as possible in establishing bilateral trade and investment relations.



