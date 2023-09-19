Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

CEC says will take action if any DC displays bias during polls

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 118
Staff Correspondent


Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said on Monday that, Election Commission (EC) will take action if any DC displays bias during polls.

Speaking to reporters at the EC office in the capital's Agargaon, he said "DC perform the role of returning officers during national elections. The commission does not want any deputy commissioner to work in a biased manner."
"EC has jurisdiction to send such letters even before announcement of the election schedule. The commission will definitely take necessary action if the action or work of any DC is biased," he added.

CEC Awal revealed that the government recently removed an official in response to a request from the cabinet secretary to withdraw the deputy commissioner of Jamalpur. Additionally, all deputy commissioners have been placed on alert in the interest of ensuring a fair election, building trust in the Election Commission, and maintaining government credibility.

The CEC said the commission is monitoring the election situation ahead of the upcoming 12th parliamentary polls.

The next election is likely to take place in the first week of January next year.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


A mysterious hidden force is generating water on the Moon
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel
US, Iran release prisoners in $6 billion swap deal
13 pro-BNP lawyers get anticipatory bail
17 more dengue patients die, 3,084 new cases
Khaleda's jail term suspension extended by another 6 months
Sitting, ex-MPs lobbying to get 'clean chit' from ACC
SS Power Plant starts commercial operation


Latest News
US reiterates call for free, fair election in Bangladesh
A friend can give advice to another: Momen
Bangladesh, Hungary sign 3 instruments
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Canada suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder
Trial run of train on Ctg-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route begins October
Three killed as motorcycle crashes into truck in Barguna
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Police charge batons on Jamaat'e rally at Panthapath
Five US prisoners flown out of Tehran in a swap deal
Most Read News
Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI tickets now online
BRTC starts bus services on Elevated Expressway
Habiganj BCL president relieved after video clip goes viral
Govt allows to import 40m eggs from India on four conditions
Rohingya repatriation should start soon
BNP announces 15-day programme to press home one-point demand
Khaleda Zia shifted back to cabin from CCU
Khalil-ur-Rahman appointed BTRC DG
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Criminal proceedings against Dr Yunus is a blatant abuse of justice system: Amnesty Int'l
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft