CEC says will take action if any DC displays bias during polls





Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said on Monday that, Election Commission (EC) will take action if any DC displays bias during polls.



Speaking to reporters at the EC office in the capital's Agargaon, he said "DC perform the role of returning officers during national elections. The commission does not want any deputy commissioner to work in a biased manner."





CEC Awal revealed that the government recently removed an official in response to a request from the cabinet secretary to withdraw the deputy commissioner of Jamalpur. Additionally, all deputy commissioners have been placed on alert in the interest of ensuring a fair election, building trust in the Election Commission, and maintaining government credibility.



The CEC said the commission is monitoring the election situation ahead of the upcoming 12th parliamentary polls.



The next election is likely to take place in the first week of January next year.



Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said on Monday that, Election Commission (EC) will take action if any DC displays bias during polls.Speaking to reporters at the EC office in the capital's Agargaon, he said "DC perform the role of returning officers during national elections. The commission does not want any deputy commissioner to work in a biased manner.""EC has jurisdiction to send such letters even before announcement of the election schedule. The commission will definitely take necessary action if the action or work of any DC is biased," he added.CEC Awal revealed that the government recently removed an official in response to a request from the cabinet secretary to withdraw the deputy commissioner of Jamalpur. Additionally, all deputy commissioners have been placed on alert in the interest of ensuring a fair election, building trust in the Election Commission, and maintaining government credibility.The CEC said the commission is monitoring the election situation ahead of the upcoming 12th parliamentary polls.The next election is likely to take place in the first week of January next year.