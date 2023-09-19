Video
PM reaches NY to attend 78th UNGA session

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153

NEW YORK, Sept 18: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reached New York to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The premier and her entourage flew by a regular flight of British Airways to land at the JKF International Airport, New York on Sunday night at 10:42pm (New York time).

Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Represen-tative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith and Bangladesh Amba-ssador to the USA Muhammad Imran greeted the prime minister at the airport.

Besides, leaders of Awami League and its associate bodies were also present at the airport to welcome the Prime Minister.

During her stay in New York from September 17-22, the premier will attend the first day of the high-level General Debate of the 78th UNGA session at the General Assembly Hall of the UN Headquarters on September 19.

She will address it on September 22 between 1pm to 2pm local time.    �UNB



