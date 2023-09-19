Video
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:20 PM
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Govt's initiative to reduce disaster risks will be implemented: Enamur

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
DU Correspondent


State Minister for the Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman on Monday said that every single initiative taken by the government to reduce disaster risks would be implemented specially for women and marginalised people in the country.

"Besides, the conception of intersectionality reminds us of different aspects of human identity such as class, colour, nationality, religion and inability. All these things influence the formation of disaster conception.
The State Minister said this while addressing a seminar titled "Reduction of Disaster Risks in South Asia, Gender and Intersectionality", organised by Disaster Management and Vulnerability Studies Department of Dhaka University at a hotel in the capital.  "An underprivileged and disabled woman generally faces more and different adversities during disaster period than that of an advantaged and physically abled woman. Therefore, we need to organise programmes and make policies considering all these complex and real aspects, while planning disaster management," Dr Enamur said.

DU Social Sciences Faculty Dean Prof Zia Rahman addressed the event as special guest with Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

The State Minister said, "We can ensure protection of people by considering the aspects of gender, age, inability and social contexts which bring changes in disaster planning. Gender Responsive Resilience and Intersectionality in Policy and Practice is an inclusive disaster management programme in South Asia which is directly connected with the government's commitment to the citizens. We have to hold the motto of the Gender Responsive Resilience and Intersectionality in Policy and Practice."

Researchers of University College London, Latin America, Caribbean and South Africa, Chief Coordinator of the Gender Responsive Resilience and Intersectionality in Policy and Practice Prof Mawrin Fordham and Regional Chief for South Asia Prof Mahbuba Nasrin were present, among others.



