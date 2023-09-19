Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP’s 15-day prog to press home one-point demand begins today

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

BNP’s 15-day prog to press home one-point demand begins today

BNP’s 15-day prog to press home one-point demand begins today

BNP announced a 15-day programme from September 19 to October 3, including five road marches, as part of their ongoing one-point movement demanding resignation of the government.

On behalf of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan announced the programme at the party Chairperson's Gulshan office on Monday.

According to the schedule the party will hold 11 more rallies in Dhaka, including 8 rallies on the entrances of the city demanding the resignation of the government, dissolution of the parliament, reinstatement of a caretaker government, and the release of party chief Khaleda Zia.

Besides, the party plans to stage five road marches at the district and divisional levels outside of Dhaka. Nazrul Islam Khan said the party will hold protest rallies in Dhaka's Keraniganj and Gazipur on September 19.

Prayer sessions will be held at the district, metropolitan, upazila, union, and ward levels across the country for the relief of Khaleda Zia's illness on September 22.

The party has also scheduled similar rallies in Jatrabari and Uttara on September 22, in Naya Bazar and Amin Bazar on September 25, and in Gabtoli and Narayanganj on September.

A rally of professionals is scheduled for September 26 in the capital.

In addition, Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal will hold a rally on September 29, while Krishak Dal and Sramik Dal will co-organise a similar event on September 30 in the capital. The party will hold a farmers' rally in Dhaka on October 2.

Five road marches will be held from Bhairab to Sylhet via Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Moulvibazar on September 21, from Barishal to Patuakhali via Jhalakathi and Pirojpur on September 23, in Khulna division on September 26, from Mymensingh to Kishoreganj on October 1, and from Cumilla to Chattogram on October 3.

Apart from the programmes, pro-BNP lawyers will hold separate programmes across the country.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP’s 15-day prog to press home one-point demand begins today
Army chief opens 15-storey residential building
DU students demand dorm seats from 1st yr
BD welcomes ICJ ruling in favour of Guyana: FM
AL starts training of master trainers for polls campaign
Swechchasebak League leader killed in factional clash in Cumilla
BRTC bus service on elevated expressway kicks off
Test run likely end of this month


Latest News
US reiterates call for free, fair election in Bangladesh
A friend can give advice to another: Momen
Bangladesh, Hungary sign 3 instruments
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Canada suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder
Trial run of train on Ctg-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route begins October
Three killed as motorcycle crashes into truck in Barguna
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Police charge batons on Jamaat'e rally at Panthapath
Five US prisoners flown out of Tehran in a swap deal
Most Read News
Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI tickets now online
BRTC starts bus services on Elevated Expressway
Habiganj BCL president relieved after video clip goes viral
Govt allows to import 40m eggs from India on four conditions
Rohingya repatriation should start soon
BNP announces 15-day programme to press home one-point demand
Khaleda Zia shifted back to cabin from CCU
Khalil-ur-Rahman appointed BTRC DG
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Criminal proceedings against Dr Yunus is a blatant abuse of justice system: Amnesty Int'l
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft