

BNP’s 15-day prog to press home one-point demand begins today



On behalf of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan announced the programme at the party Chairperson's Gulshan office on Monday.



According to the schedule the party will hold 11 more rallies in Dhaka, including 8 rallies on the entrances of the city demanding the resignation of the government, dissolution of the parliament, reinstatement of a caretaker government, and the release of party chief Khaleda Zia.

Besides, the party plans to stage five road marches at the district and divisional levels outside of Dhaka. Nazrul Islam Khan said the party will hold protest rallies in Dhaka's Keraniganj and Gazipur on September 19.



Prayer sessions will be held at the district, metropolitan, upazila, union, and ward levels across the country for the relief of Khaleda Zia's illness on September 22.



The party has also scheduled similar rallies in Jatrabari and Uttara on September 22, in Naya Bazar and Amin Bazar on September 25, and in Gabtoli and Narayanganj on September.



A rally of professionals is scheduled for September 26 in the capital.



In addition, Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal will hold a rally on September 29, while Krishak Dal and Sramik Dal will co-organise a similar event on September 30 in the capital. The party will hold a farmers' rally in Dhaka on October 2.



Five road marches will be held from Bhairab to Sylhet via Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Moulvibazar on September 21, from Barishal to Patuakhali via Jhalakathi and Pirojpur on September 23, in Khulna division on September 26, from Mymensingh to Kishoreganj on October 1, and from Cumilla to Chattogram on October 3.



Apart from the programmes, pro-BNP lawyers will hold separate programmes across the country. BNP announced a 15-day programme from September 19 to October 3, including five road marches, as part of their ongoing one-point movement demanding resignation of the government.On behalf of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan announced the programme at the party Chairperson's Gulshan office on Monday.According to the schedule the party will hold 11 more rallies in Dhaka, including 8 rallies on the entrances of the city demanding the resignation of the government, dissolution of the parliament, reinstatement of a caretaker government, and the release of party chief Khaleda Zia.Besides, the party plans to stage five road marches at the district and divisional levels outside of Dhaka. Nazrul Islam Khan said the party will hold protest rallies in Dhaka's Keraniganj and Gazipur on September 19.Prayer sessions will be held at the district, metropolitan, upazila, union, and ward levels across the country for the relief of Khaleda Zia's illness on September 22.The party has also scheduled similar rallies in Jatrabari and Uttara on September 22, in Naya Bazar and Amin Bazar on September 25, and in Gabtoli and Narayanganj on September.A rally of professionals is scheduled for September 26 in the capital.In addition, Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal will hold a rally on September 29, while Krishak Dal and Sramik Dal will co-organise a similar event on September 30 in the capital. The party will hold a farmers' rally in Dhaka on October 2.Five road marches will be held from Bhairab to Sylhet via Brahmanbaria, Habiganj, Moulvibazar on September 21, from Barishal to Patuakhali via Jhalakathi and Pirojpur on September 23, in Khulna division on September 26, from Mymensingh to Kishoreganj on October 1, and from Cumilla to Chattogram on October 3.Apart from the programmes, pro-BNP lawyers will hold separate programmes across the country.