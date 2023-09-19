Army chief opens 15-storey residential building







The army chief also inaugurated other important infrastructures including central mosque at Sheikh Hasina Cantonment, a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said here.



At the inaugural function, General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had dreamt to build a modern and time-befitting armed forces alongside building a "Sonar Bangla". Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is implementing the dreams of Bangabandhu with her able and dynamic leadership, he added. �BSS

