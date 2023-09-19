DU students demand dorm seats from 1st yr

New students of Dhaka University (DU) on Monday formed human chain at the base of Aparajeya Bangla on the campus demanding seats at residential halls from the first year. They formed human chain holding the banner, "Legal Seat My Right."



They also demanded stopping political interference in seat allocation, driving out illegal occupants of dormitories, and ending the culture of 'Political Gonoroom' (political mass room) and 'Geust room'. They urged the university authorities to adopt effective strategies to meet their 'logical demands.'



