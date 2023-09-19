BD welcomes ICJ ruling in favour of Guyana: FM







"I look forward to our usual discussions, camaraderie, and, in accordance with the consistent views of Commonwealth Heads of government, our expression of unwavering support for Guyana's territorial integrity," said the Foreign Minister while chairing a virtual meeting of the Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana (CMGG) held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York on September 17, a Foreign Ministry release said.



Dr Momen said that Bangladesh was pleased to continue in the role of the chair of the Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana. The Ministers of CMGG took part in the discussion and agreed to prepare a concluding statement to convey to the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting, to be held on September 21, 2023. Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland delivered opening remarks.

On behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Guyana Hugh Toddter, Ambassador Michael E Brotherson, Consul General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in New York, provided an update on recent developments, the release added.

