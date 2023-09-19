Video
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:19 PM
Home Back Page

BD welcomes ICJ ruling in favour of Guyana: FM

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Monday, "Bangladesh welcomes the ruling of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in favour of Guyana".

 "I look forward to our usual discussions, camaraderie, and, in accordance with the consistent views of Commonwealth Heads of government, our expression of unwavering support for Guyana's territorial integrity," said the Foreign Minister while chairing a virtual meeting of the Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana (CMGG) held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly in New York on September 17, a Foreign Ministry release said.

Dr Momen said that Bangladesh was pleased to continue in the role of the chair of the Commonwealth Ministerial Group on Guyana. The Ministers of CMGG took part in the discussion  and agreed to prepare a concluding statement to convey to the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting, to be held on September 21, 2023.  Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland  delivered opening remarks.

On behalf of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Guyana Hugh Toddter,  Ambassador Michael E Brotherson, Consul General of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana in New York, provided an update on recent developments, the release added.




