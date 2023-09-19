AL starts training of master trainers for polls campaign





Ruling Awami League (AL) has started training of master trainers for campaigning in the 12th general elections. The training programme was inaugurated at the central party office of 23 Bangabandhu Avenue on Monday.



The ruling party has taken a special initiative to convey the message of Sheikh Hasina's development and future plans to every voter's doorstep targeting the upcoming general elections. Under this initiative, the election message will be delivered to every voter from door to door through a disciplined campaign team. Awami League has organized training for this.





AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak inaugurated the master training programme centrally. AL National Election Steering Committee Chief Coordinator Kabir Bin Anwar presided over the programme and spoke as the main speaker.



AL Organising Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, Relief and Social Welfare Secretary Aminul Islam Amin, focal point of "offline campaign" Sufi Faruq Ibne Abubakar and assistant focal point Syed Imam Baker also spoke at the event. In this training programme, the speakers gave a speech about the action plan of Awami League to convey the right message of Sheikh Hasina's development to every people. Under the programme, every voter will be reached through a well-organised campaign team.



