Swechchasebak League leader killed in factional clash in Cumilla

CUMILLA, Sept 18: A Swechchhasebak League leader, Md. Nizam Sarker was killed in a factional clash between two groups of Awami League in Cumilla's Meghna upazila on Monday.At least nine people were also injured during the clash. The critically injured persons are currently undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) and different hospitals in Narayanganj.Deceased Nizam was the president of Chalibhanga UP Swechchhasebak League and brother of the Union chairman Humayun Kabir.The incident took place at about 8am in Chalibhanga Bazar area of the upazila.It was learned that there has been a long standing feud between Zilla Parishad member Abdul Qayyum and Chalibhanga Union chairman Humayun Kabir. As a sequel to that, the followers of both the group locked into a clash in the early hours which lasted till Monday morning.Both the feuding groups attacked each other with lethal weapons and fired gunshots, leaving 10 injured.Later, Nazim succumbed to his injuries at DMCH.