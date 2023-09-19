Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:19 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BRTC bus service on elevated expressway kicks off

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Staff Correspondent


The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) on Monday pressed eight double-deckers to start the first phase of its bus service on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.

Until now, mostly private cars ran on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.
Inaugurating the bus service, Roads and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri said , passengers will be charged fares fixed by the  BRTA and no tolls would added now.

BRTC Chairman Tajul Islam was present. The fare for 15 km from Khejur Bagan near Farmgate to the Airport is Tk 35, said the Secretary.

The fare for 17 km up to Jasimuddin Road at Uttara Avenue is Tk 40, or Tk 2. 45 per km, he said.  Under e-ticketing system, there would be no scope to charge more, he added.

BRTC Chairman said, commuters travelling by BRTC double-deckers would be able to enjoy the beauty of the Elevated Expressway.

 Even if toll is paid by BRTC, passengers will not have to pay extra fares. They have to pay normal fares."

Dhaka Elevated Expressway was opened for traffic on September 3. That day, BRTC Chairman Tajul Islam announced that 79 buses will be pressed on the elevated expressway. But BRTC backtracked due to various complications. Roads and Highways Secretary Nuri said that if the number of passengers increase more BRTC double-deckers would be pressed on the Elevated expressway.

He said that eight double-deckers will run from Farmgate to Jasimuddin every day from 7:30 am. "If the number of passengers increases, we will press more double-deckers," he said.

He said motorcycles will not be allowed on the elevated expressway now. The issue will be considered after the expressway gets fully operational, he said.

Motorcycles were not allowed at Padma Bridge at first, he said, adding motorcycles were allowed later.

The expressway authorities will take decision about allowing motorcycles, he said. "We will not increase fares even if we have to pay toll. The fare from Farmgate to the Airport will remain the same," said Nuri.

BRTC authorities said that although the toll for each bus is Tk 160 on the expressway, the fare for 15 km from Khajurbagan to the Airport is only Tk 35. And the fare for the 17 km  up to Jasimuddin Road has been set at Tk 40. The fare is Tk 2.45 per km. Under h e-ticketing system, there will be no scope to charge extra fares.

The double-deckers service on the expressway will run from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm everyday.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP’s 15-day prog to press home one-point demand begins today
Army chief opens 15-storey residential building
DU students demand dorm seats from 1st yr
BD welcomes ICJ ruling in favour of Guyana: FM
AL starts training of master trainers for polls campaign
Swechchasebak League leader killed in factional clash in Cumilla
BRTC bus service on elevated expressway kicks off
Test run likely end of this month


Latest News
US reiterates call for free, fair election in Bangladesh
A friend can give advice to another: Momen
Bangladesh, Hungary sign 3 instruments
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Canada suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder
Trial run of train on Ctg-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route begins October
Three killed as motorcycle crashes into truck in Barguna
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Police charge batons on Jamaat'e rally at Panthapath
Five US prisoners flown out of Tehran in a swap deal
Most Read News
Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI tickets now online
BRTC starts bus services on Elevated Expressway
Habiganj BCL president relieved after video clip goes viral
Govt allows to import 40m eggs from India on four conditions
Rohingya repatriation should start soon
BNP announces 15-day programme to press home one-point demand
Khaleda Zia shifted back to cabin from CCU
Khalil-ur-Rahman appointed BTRC DG
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Criminal proceedings against Dr Yunus is a blatant abuse of justice system: Amnesty Int'l
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft