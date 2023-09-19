BRTC bus service on elevated expressway kicks off





The Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) on Monday pressed eight double-deckers to start the first phase of its bus service on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.



Until now, mostly private cars ran on the Dhaka Elevated Expressway.





BRTC Chairman Tajul Islam was present. The fare for 15 km from Khejur Bagan near Farmgate to the Airport is Tk 35, said the Secretary.



The fare for 17 km up to Jasimuddin Road at Uttara Avenue is Tk 40, or Tk 2. 45 per km, he said. Under e-ticketing system, there would be no scope to charge more, he added.



BRTC Chairman said, commuters travelling by BRTC double-deckers would be able to enjoy the beauty of the Elevated Expressway.



Even if toll is paid by BRTC, passengers will not have to pay extra fares. They have to pay normal fares."



Dhaka Elevated Expressway was opened for traffic on September 3. That day, BRTC Chairman Tajul Islam announced that 79 buses will be pressed on the elevated expressway. But BRTC backtracked due to various complications. Roads and Highways Secretary Nuri said that if the number of passengers increase more BRTC double-deckers would be pressed on the Elevated expressway.



He said that eight double-deckers will run from Farmgate to Jasimuddin every day from 7:30 am. "If the number of passengers increases, we will press more double-deckers," he said.



He said motorcycles will not be allowed on the elevated expressway now. The issue will be considered after the expressway gets fully operational, he said.



Motorcycles were not allowed at Padma Bridge at first, he said, adding motorcycles were allowed later.



The expressway authorities will take decision about allowing motorcycles, he said. "We will not increase fares even if we have to pay toll. The fare from Farmgate to the Airport will remain the same," said Nuri.



BRTC authorities said that although the toll for each bus is Tk 160 on the expressway, the fare for 15 km from Khajurbagan to the Airport is only Tk 35. And the fare for the 17 km up to Jasimuddin Road has been set at Tk 40. The fare is Tk 2.45 per km. Under h e-ticketing system, there will be no scope to charge extra fares.



The double-deckers service on the expressway will run from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm everyday.



