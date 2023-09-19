Khaleda still under close observation: Zahid







BNP Vice Chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain told it to the Daily Observer. He said, "Madam's (Khaleda Zia) physical problems are fluctuating, she is currently under close observation under the supervision of her medical board members."



"She was shifted to the CCU due to deterioration of her overall condition including liver, kidney, heart and lung functions.

But now she is under close observation of the medical board," he added.



Dr Zahid, said the medical board in its recommendation said she urgently needs a liver transplant at a modern multidisciplinary medical centre abroad.



The BNP chief was admitted to the hospital on August 9 as she fell sick. She was shifted to the CCU on Sunday night as per the recommendation of the medical board. Later, she was again shifted to the cabin from CCU on Monday morning.



