Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

World Heart Day

Evercare Dhaka organizes patient forum

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Staff Correspondent

First-ever JCI-accredited hospital in Dhaka, Evercare Hospital Dhaka, recently organized a Patient Forum in the Department of Paediatric Cardiology on the occasion of World Heart Day 2023.
The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, Dr Ratnadeep Chaskar, delivered the welcome note, while Dr Tahera Nazrin, Head and founder of the Department of Paediatric Cardiology, Evercare Hospital gave an overview of the Department. Dr Arif Mahmood, Director of Medical Services of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh gave the closing remarks.
At the event, the head of the department of Paediatric Cardiology, Evercare Hospital Dhaka and Evercare Hospital Chattogram, Dr Tahera Nazrin said, "Like every year, we have organized a Patient Forum on the occasion of World Heart Day 2023 at Evercare Hospital Dhaka. We need to work together to raise awareness on paediatric heart diseases." She added, "heart diseases of the children are treatable and preventable. We have been providing all kinds of services in the Department of Paediatric Cardiology for the treatment and prevention of children's heart diseases."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Evercare Dhaka organizes patient forum
CUET, BITAC sign MoU
Haas opens ‘American Corner’ in Rajshahi
BNP hatches conspiracy when election comes: Liton
Habiganj BCL prez removed after video clip goes viral
Oral cholera vaccination campaign begins in Ctg
Chief information commissioner pays homage to Bangabandhu
7 yr-old girl murdered after rape in Ctg, youth arrested


Latest News
US reiterates call for free, fair election in Bangladesh
A friend can give advice to another: Momen
Bangladesh, Hungary sign 3 instruments
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Canada suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder
Trial run of train on Ctg-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route begins October
Three killed as motorcycle crashes into truck in Barguna
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Police charge batons on Jamaat'e rally at Panthapath
Five US prisoners flown out of Tehran in a swap deal
Most Read News
Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI tickets now online
BRTC starts bus services on Elevated Expressway
Habiganj BCL president relieved after video clip goes viral
Govt allows to import 40m eggs from India on four conditions
Rohingya repatriation should start soon
BNP announces 15-day programme to press home one-point demand
Khaleda Zia shifted back to cabin from CCU
Khalil-ur-Rahman appointed BTRC DG
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Criminal proceedings against Dr Yunus is a blatant abuse of justice system: Amnesty Int'l
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft