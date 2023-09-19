Evercare Dhaka organizes patient forum

First-ever JCI-accredited hospital in Dhaka, Evercare Hospital Dhaka, recently organized a Patient Forum in the Department of Paediatric Cardiology on the occasion of World Heart Day 2023.

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh, Dr Ratnadeep Chaskar, delivered the welcome note, while Dr Tahera Nazrin, Head and founder of the Department of Paediatric Cardiology, Evercare Hospital gave an overview of the Department. Dr Arif Mahmood, Director of Medical Services of Evercare Hospitals, Bangladesh gave the closing remarks.

At the event, the head of the department of Paediatric Cardiology, Evercare Hospital Dhaka and Evercare Hospital Chattogram, Dr Tahera Nazrin said, "Like every year, we have organized a Patient Forum on the occasion of World Heart Day 2023 at Evercare Hospital Dhaka. We need to work together to raise awareness on paediatric heart diseases." She added, "heart diseases of the children are treatable and preventable. We have been providing all kinds of services in the Department of Paediatric Cardiology for the treatment and prevention of children's heart diseases."

