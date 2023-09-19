Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

CUET, BITAC sign MoU

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 18: A bilateral MoU has been signed between the Tools and Technology Institute (TTI) of the Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) under the Ministry of Industry with the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) on Monday in the Syndicate Room of the University's Administrative Building in the presence of CUET Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam and BITAK Director (Additional Secretary) Anwar Hossain Chowdhury.
The MoU was signed by Professor Dr Sheikh Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Dean and Registrar (Additional Charge) of Faculty of Mechanical Engineering on behalf of CUET and Dr Md Jalal Uddin, Director (Planning) on behalf of BITAC as representatives of their respective institutions.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Evercare Dhaka organizes patient forum
CUET, BITAC sign MoU
Haas opens ‘American Corner’ in Rajshahi
BNP hatches conspiracy when election comes: Liton
Habiganj BCL prez removed after video clip goes viral
Oral cholera vaccination campaign begins in Ctg
Chief information commissioner pays homage to Bangabandhu
7 yr-old girl murdered after rape in Ctg, youth arrested


Latest News
US reiterates call for free, fair election in Bangladesh
A friend can give advice to another: Momen
Bangladesh, Hungary sign 3 instruments
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Canada suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder
Trial run of train on Ctg-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route begins October
Three killed as motorcycle crashes into truck in Barguna
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Police charge batons on Jamaat'e rally at Panthapath
Five US prisoners flown out of Tehran in a swap deal
Most Read News
Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI tickets now online
BRTC starts bus services on Elevated Expressway
Habiganj BCL president relieved after video clip goes viral
Govt allows to import 40m eggs from India on four conditions
Rohingya repatriation should start soon
BNP announces 15-day programme to press home one-point demand
Khaleda Zia shifted back to cabin from CCU
Khalil-ur-Rahman appointed BTRC DG
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Criminal proceedings against Dr Yunus is a blatant abuse of justice system: Amnesty Int'l
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft