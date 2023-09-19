CUET, BITAC sign MoU

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 18: A bilateral MoU has been signed between the Tools and Technology Institute (TTI) of the Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC) under the Ministry of Industry with the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering of the Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) on Monday in the Syndicate Room of the University's Administrative Building in the presence of CUET Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Rafiqul Alam and BITAK Director (Additional Secretary) Anwar Hossain Chowdhury.

The MoU was signed by Professor Dr Sheikh Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Dean and Registrar (Additional Charge) of Faculty of Mechanical Engineering on behalf of CUET and Dr Md Jalal Uddin, Director (Planning) on behalf of BITAC as representatives of their respective institutions.



