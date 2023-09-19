Video
Haas opens ‘American Corner’ in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Diplomatic Correspondent

The US Embassy in Dhaka has opened a new branch of the American Corner at Rajshahi on Monday.
American Corner is a joint initiative of the US embassy and Varendra University aiming to foster knowledge exchange, and promote relations among people of the two countries, an US Embassy release said.
Ambassador Peter Haas inaugurated the American Corner at the newly built campus of Varendra University in Chandrima area of the city's bypass road.
The American Corner provides access to resources including books and online databases, which helps students, researchers, and enthusiasts to expand their knowledge and collaborate on projects of educational and social development, it reads.
"The inauguration ceremony was a testament to the strong collaboration between the American embassy and its local partners," Ambassador Peter Haas said.
He also visited the historic Royal Palace of Puthia.
Later he joined a programme, "Tea with Peter Haas", to talked and answered questions of the youth, the release said.
US exchange alumni, government officials, teachers, students, and members of the local community attended the inauguration ceremony.



