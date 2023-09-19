Haas opens ‘American Corner’ in Rajshahi





American Corner is a joint initiative of the US embassy and Varendra University aiming to foster knowledge exchange, and promote relations among people of the two countries, an US Embassy release said.

Ambassador Peter Haas inaugurated the American Corner at the newly built campus of Varendra University in Chandrima area of the city's bypass road.

The American Corner provides access to resources including books and online databases, which helps students, researchers, and enthusiasts to expand their knowledge and collaborate on projects of educational and social development, it reads.

"The inauguration ceremony was a testament to the strong collaboration between the American embassy and its local partners," Ambassador Peter Haas said.

Later he joined a programme, "Tea with Peter Haas", to talked and answered questions of the youth, the release said.

US exchange alumni, government officials, teachers, students, and members of the local community attended the inauguration ceremony.



