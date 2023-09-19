Habiganj BCL prez removed after video clip goes viral

Habiganj, Sept 18: President of Habiganj district chapter Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student body of Awami League, was relieved of his post after his obscene video clip went viral on social media.

In a statement signed by BCL central President Saddam Hussain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Enan on Sunday said the district chapter President Mosharraf Hossain Bappi was relieved of his post for involvement in anti-disciplinary activities which tarnished the image of the organization.

The decision to relieve was taken in an emergency meeting of the BCL central body, the statement reads. �UNB



