Chief information commissioner pays homage to Bangabandhu







After laying the wreath, he stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu and all martyrs of August 15, 1975, said a press release here.



Commissioners of Information Commission, Bangladesh Shahidul Alam Jhinuk and Masuda Bhatti were accompanying the chief information commissioner.

They offered a special doa seeking eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the Father of the Nation.

Later, they also signed the visitors' book there. �BSS



