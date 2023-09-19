Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:18 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Chief information commissioner pays homage to Bangabandhu

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

Chief Information Commissioner Dr Abdul Malek on Monday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a floral wreath at his Mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj.

After laying the wreath, he stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu and all martyrs of August 15, 1975, said a press release here.

Commissioners of Information Commission, Bangladesh Shahidul Alam Jhinuk and Masuda Bhatti were accompanying the chief information commissioner.

They offered a special doa seeking eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the Father of the Nation.
Later, they also signed the visitors' book there.     �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Evercare Dhaka organizes patient forum
CUET, BITAC sign MoU
Haas opens ‘American Corner’ in Rajshahi
BNP hatches conspiracy when election comes: Liton
Habiganj BCL prez removed after video clip goes viral
Oral cholera vaccination campaign begins in Ctg
Chief information commissioner pays homage to Bangabandhu
7 yr-old girl murdered after rape in Ctg, youth arrested


Latest News
US reiterates call for free, fair election in Bangladesh
A friend can give advice to another: Momen
Bangladesh, Hungary sign 3 instruments
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Canada suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder
Trial run of train on Ctg-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route begins October
Three killed as motorcycle crashes into truck in Barguna
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Police charge batons on Jamaat'e rally at Panthapath
Five US prisoners flown out of Tehran in a swap deal
Most Read News
Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI tickets now online
BRTC starts bus services on Elevated Expressway
Habiganj BCL president relieved after video clip goes viral
Govt allows to import 40m eggs from India on four conditions
Rohingya repatriation should start soon
BNP announces 15-day programme to press home one-point demand
Khaleda Zia shifted back to cabin from CCU
Khalil-ur-Rahman appointed BTRC DG
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Criminal proceedings against Dr Yunus is a blatant abuse of justice system: Amnesty Int'l
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft