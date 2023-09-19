How safe are students on public transport?    







Students frequently rely on public transport for their daily commutes, but the safety of their journeys remains a pressing concern. Daily, we hear reports of robberies occurring on these buses, leaving students in a constant state of apprehension. These criminals brazenly seize anything they can, whether its valuable documents or the meager money meant for their meals. It is imperative that this issue is addressed urgently.



The authorities must allocate more resources and attention to tackle this problem effectively. Proactive measures are essential to curb these robbers and restore a sense of security to our students. It is crucial, at this moment, to identify and apprehend these culprits, subjecting them to the full force of the law. Only then can students be relieved of the burden of anxiety and harassment they currently face during their daily commutes.

In the coming weeks, I hope to see concrete actions taken to improve the safety of our local buses and other forms of public transport. Let us work together to ensure that every student can travel to school without fear or concern.



Nurullah Alam Nur

Student, University of Rajshahi Dear SirStudents frequently rely on public transport for their daily commutes, but the safety of their journeys remains a pressing concern. Daily, we hear reports of robberies occurring on these buses, leaving students in a constant state of apprehension. These criminals brazenly seize anything they can, whether its valuable documents or the meager money meant for their meals. It is imperative that this issue is addressed urgently.The authorities must allocate more resources and attention to tackle this problem effectively. Proactive measures are essential to curb these robbers and restore a sense of security to our students. It is crucial, at this moment, to identify and apprehend these culprits, subjecting them to the full force of the law. Only then can students be relieved of the burden of anxiety and harassment they currently face during their daily commutes.In the coming weeks, I hope to see concrete actions taken to improve the safety of our local buses and other forms of public transport. Let us work together to ensure that every student can travel to school without fear or concern.Nurullah Alam NurStudent, University of Rajshahi