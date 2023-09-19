Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Technical education is key to industrial development

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 169
Md Shah Newaz Mazumdar

Technical education is key to industrial development

Technical education is key to industrial development

Technical education creates skilled manpower in developing world. The most important factor in the industrial development of a country is the skilled worker or artisans of that country. Technical education teaches the workers to leave traditional work and do technology-based work. Educated manpower in technical education will be able to increase the domestic production and possession the place of Bangladesh in the ranks of developed countries at an unstoppable speed. A person educated in technical education is largely certain about his future career. That's why his thoughts, consciousness, thinking, talent, in all areas have the idea of developing the industry of his country. In the 50 years of independence, there has been an enviable success in the industrialization of the country. Bangladesh has come to the forefront of economic, social and development indicators.

Key to this success are the
following three areas:
1.    Export sector: Bangladesh exports its products to around 203 countries in the world today, undoubtedly this is a unique success. Bangladesh now exports about 751 products including various types of ready-made garments, home textiles, frozen fish, leather, tea, jute, medicine, crab, agricultural products, engineering products, ships. In the financial year 2022-23, export earnings were $46.99 billion, which contributed 37.56 percent to the GDP. Due to the technical education educated manpower working in the present modern industrial mills, the national production increases which accelerates the industrial development of the country.

2.    Remittance Sector: Remittance is one of the sources of our national income and a major part of reserves.These remittances provide about a third of the budget.The role of these remittances in the economic development of Bangladesh and the improvement of people's living standards is undeniable. About 80 lakh Bangladeshis are working in 157 countries of the world.According to the data of the Central Bank, in the financial year 2022-23, expatriate Bangladeshis sent remittances to the country worth 2161 million dollars.Expatriate income contributes to our GDP at the rate of 4.6 percent.The lower- and middle-class people of the country are the beneficiaries of this remittance.The Ministry of Labor and Manpower and the Directorate of Technical Education are working to increase the subsequent remittance income by creating skilled manpower through technical education in the correct plan of the present government.

3.    Agriculture and agro-based sector: The country has come a long way in the modernization of agriculture and commercial farming as well as manufacturing of processed products.The food produced by meeting the food needs of 18 crore people of the country is being exported.Agriculture is the life force of our national economy.42.62 percent of the total labor force is engaged in agriculture.Agriculture contributes 11.61 percent to the total GDP.A major part of our national GDP comes from the agriculture sector.In the development of agriculture, the state enjoys dual benefits, on the one hand, import costs are reduced, foreign exchange is saved, and on the other hand, export income increases and reserves increase. Technical education is making a major contribution to the production of agriculture and agro-processed products.Due to the positive results of technical education, the country's agriculture and agricultural production has shifted from traditional to machine-based modern production system and the country's production is increasing.

Technical education is key to industrial development

Technical education is key to industrial development


Finally, our GDP growth has reached 6.03 percent in FY 2022-23. The per capita income is US$ 2824 and the GDP target is set at 7.5 percent in FY 2023-24. Skilled manpower can be created only through technical education. By doing this, there will be rapid industrialization in the country, production will increase, product quality will increase, employment and workers' wages will increase, and they will be able to earn more foreign exchange from abroad as skilled workers. And thus, technical education is becoming the key to our industrial development.

The writer is a columnist, Head of Operations and Associate Professor, Daffodil Institute of IT, Chittagong



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Limit to freedom: Balancing ideologies and social norms
Technical education is key to industrial development
Digital technology to face challenges in our agriculture
Do chickens stop laying eggs?
Sheikh Hasina: An ardent global leader with life full of hurdles
How conscious are we to keep patients safe?
Introduce science-based education to reach desired goals
How can Bangladesh benefit from Commonwealth Trade Forum


Latest News
US reiterates call for free, fair election in Bangladesh
A friend can give advice to another: Momen
Bangladesh, Hungary sign 3 instruments
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Canada suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder
Trial run of train on Ctg-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route begins October
Three killed as motorcycle crashes into truck in Barguna
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Police charge batons on Jamaat'e rally at Panthapath
Five US prisoners flown out of Tehran in a swap deal
Most Read News
Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI tickets now online
BRTC starts bus services on Elevated Expressway
Habiganj BCL president relieved after video clip goes viral
Govt allows to import 40m eggs from India on four conditions
Rohingya repatriation should start soon
BNP announces 15-day programme to press home one-point demand
Khaleda Zia shifted back to cabin from CCU
Khalil-ur-Rahman appointed BTRC DG
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Criminal proceedings against Dr Yunus is a blatant abuse of justice system: Amnesty Int'l
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft