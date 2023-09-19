23 fishers rescued in Satkhira





Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Mandarbaria Forest Patrol Outpost Al Amin rescued 23 fishermen along with two trawlers, 'MV Ma' and 'MV Nila' on September 15 at about 5 pm.

On September 13, the engines of two trawlers broke down while fishing in the Mandarbaria area outside the Bay of Bengal. Later on, they kept floated in the sea, the fishermen said.

Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of the Satkhira Range AKM Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the information.

He said, the members of Mandarbaria Forest Patrol Outpost rescued 23 fishermen along with the two trawlers by rescue trawlers of the DoF.

He further said, fishermen were provided with food along with necessary medical documents, he added. After the legal process, on Sunday, the rescued fishermen were sent to their respective address, the ACF maintained.





SATKHIRA, Sept 18: Twenty-three fishermen who were floating in the Bay of Bengal after their trawler engines broke down, have been rescued and sent to their addresses by members of Mandarbaria Forest Patrol Outpost in the West Sundarban on Sunday.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Mandarbaria Forest Patrol Outpost Al Amin rescued 23 fishermen along with two trawlers, 'MV Ma' and 'MV Nila' on September 15 at about 5 pm.On September 13, the engines of two trawlers broke down while fishing in the Mandarbaria area outside the Bay of Bengal. Later on, they kept floated in the sea, the fishermen said.Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) of the Satkhira Range AKM Iqbal Hossain Chowdhury confirmed the information.He said, the members of Mandarbaria Forest Patrol Outpost rescued 23 fishermen along with the two trawlers by rescue trawlers of the DoF.The rescue operation was conducted after receiving a message on the mobile phone from the fisher, he added.He further said, fishermen were provided with food along with necessary medical documents, he added. After the legal process, on Sunday, the rescued fishermen were sent to their respective address, the ACF maintained.