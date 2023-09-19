Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 19 September, 2023, 12:17 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Best teacher of Dashmina

Published : Tuesday, 19 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 367
Our Correspondent

Best teacher of Dashmina

Best teacher of Dashmina

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Sept 18:  Primary Education Medal-2023 has been given to Assistant Teacher Afrin Sultana Neena as the best teacher in Dashmina Upazila of the district.

She has got this award for her contribution to teaching.

She is assistant teacher of No 12 Dashmina Model Government Primary School in Upazila Sadar.

Recently, President of the selection committee of Primary Education Medal-2023 and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nafisa Naz Neera and its Member Secretary and Upazila Education Officer Md Hitlaruzzaman declared her as the best teacher.

In 2009, Afrin Sultana Neena joined as assistant teacher at Maddya Guli Awliapur Government Primary School.  Later on, she joined at Uttar Dashmina Government Primary School.

Since 2020 she has been teaching at Dashmina Model Government Primary School.

According to sources concerned, she was selected as online platform teacher of Sangsad Television of Covid-19 Sector Response Project (CSSR Project), jointly funded by DPE, DSHE, and UNICEF. Her class teaching was broadcast on Sangsad Television.

Upazila Education Officer (Acting) Md Khalid Hossain said, after considering overall development, teaching, capacity, educational qualification, academic activities, and information technological knowledge, the committee members have selected her as the best teacher in the upazila.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


23 fishers rescued in Satkhira
Best teacher of Dashmina
Nine shops gutted by fire at Sreenagar
Woman crushed under train at Kamalganj
Eight electrocuted in seven districts
‘Poor people in remote areas need proper medical care’
Three killed, three injured in road mishaps
Three nabbed with liquor in Bandarban


Latest News
US reiterates call for free, fair election in Bangladesh
A friend can give advice to another: Momen
Bangladesh, Hungary sign 3 instruments
Director Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away
Canada suspects India involved in Sikh leader murder
Trial run of train on Ctg-Dohazari-Cox's Bazar route begins October
Three killed as motorcycle crashes into truck in Barguna
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Police charge batons on Jamaat'e rally at Panthapath
Five US prisoners flown out of Tehran in a swap deal
Most Read News
Bangladesh-New Zealand ODI tickets now online
BRTC starts bus services on Elevated Expressway
Habiganj BCL president relieved after video clip goes viral
Govt allows to import 40m eggs from India on four conditions
Rohingya repatriation should start soon
BNP announces 15-day programme to press home one-point demand
Khaleda Zia shifted back to cabin from CCU
Khalil-ur-Rahman appointed BTRC DG
Fire at Sena Kalyan Bhaban in Motijheel under control
Criminal proceedings against Dr Yunus is a blatant abuse of justice system: Amnesty Int'l
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft