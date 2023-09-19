Best teacher of Dashmina



DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Sept 18: Primary Education Medal-2023 has been given to Assistant Teacher Afrin Sultana Neena as the best teacher in Dashmina Upazila of the district.She has got this award for her contribution to teaching.She is assistant teacher of No 12 Dashmina Model Government Primary School in Upazila Sadar.Recently, President of the selection committee of Primary Education Medal-2023 and Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Nafisa Naz Neera and its Member Secretary and Upazila Education Officer Md Hitlaruzzaman declared her as the best teacher.In 2009, Afrin Sultana Neena joined as assistant teacher at Maddya Guli Awliapur Government Primary School. Later on, she joined at Uttar Dashmina Government Primary School.Since 2020 she has been teaching at Dashmina Model Government Primary School.According to sources concerned, she was selected as online platform teacher of Sangsad Television of Covid-19 Sector Response Project (CSSR Project), jointly funded by DPE, DSHE, and UNICEF. Her class teaching was broadcast on Sangsad Television.Upazila Education Officer (Acting) Md Khalid Hossain said, after considering overall development, teaching, capacity, educational qualification, academic activities, and information technological knowledge, the committee members have selected her as the best teacher in the upazila.