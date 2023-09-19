Nine shops gutted by fire at Sreenagar





SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ, Sept 18: Nine shops were gutted by fire that broke out at a market in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Saturday.The fire originated from short-circuit inside a salon at Badol Sheikh's tin-shed market at around 3 pm and engulfed the adjacent shops within a moment, said the locals.On information, two units of Sreenagar Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the scene and doused the blaze, said its Warehouse Inspector Md Mahfuz Riben.He further said it is initially assumed that the fire might have originated from an electric short circuit inside a salon of the market.Meanwhile, the shop owners claimed that they suffered losses of a total of Tk 30 lakh.