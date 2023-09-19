Woman crushed under train at Kamalganj





KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Sept 18: A woman was crushed under a train and her minor son injured in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Monday.The accident took place in Rajtilla area in the morning.The deceased was identified as Rusna Begum, 40, daughter of late Md Masaddar Mia, a resident of the area.The injured is Abid, 5.Local sources said the Sylhet-bound Parabat Express train hit the woman in Rajtilla area adjacent to Bhanugachh Railway Station in the morning while she along with her minor son was crossing the railway line. Rusna Begum died on the spot and Abid was injured at that time.The injured was rescued and admitted to Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital.Bhanugachh Railway Station Master Kabir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the matter was informed to Sreemangal Railway Police.